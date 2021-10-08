Anchor Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $383.64 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00005793 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $383.64 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,681,925 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

