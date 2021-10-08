Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BUD. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 257,917 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,266 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

