Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,429. The company has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

