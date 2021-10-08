APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the period. APi Group makes up approximately 9.3% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lionstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of APi Group worth $38,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth $93,315,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,080,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after buying an additional 1,529,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,879,000 after buying an additional 1,222,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,271,000 after buying an additional 1,149,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.07. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.