Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Down 19.7% in September

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 706,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APOG. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,521,000 after acquiring an additional 210,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,755,000 after acquiring an additional 202,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.00 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

