Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock Holdings Raised by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

