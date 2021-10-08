Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,984,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,515,718 shares of company stock valued at $149,293,822. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 383.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

