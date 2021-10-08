Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,676,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,873,513 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.1% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,051,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $143.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

