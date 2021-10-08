AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.00, but opened at $85.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AppLovin shares last traded at $81.96, with a volume of 39,323 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $3,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,343,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,523,320.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.