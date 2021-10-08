ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €40.00 by Barclays

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.11 ($44.84).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

