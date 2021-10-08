Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $41.35

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.35, but opened at $42.22. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $43.73, with a volume of 18,373 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,596,900. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

