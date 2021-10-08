Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to report ($1.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.29). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. 32 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,468. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $104,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

