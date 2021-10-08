Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE AGX opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66.
Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Argan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Argan by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Argan by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Argan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Argan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Argan
Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.
