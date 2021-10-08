Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AGX opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Argan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Argan by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Argan by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Argan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Argan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.