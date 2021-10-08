argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $346.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $351.69.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ARGX opened at $300.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.97. argenx has a 12-month low of $244.98 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. Research analysts predict that argenx will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

