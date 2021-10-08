Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.33.

ARNGF stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

