Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $737.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will report sales of $737.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.00 million and the highest is $739.90 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $605.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

NYSE:ANET traded up $10.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.12. 507,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,622. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.43. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,180 shares of company stock worth $78,646,127 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 373.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

