Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $379.40 Average PT from Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.40.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

NYSE ANET traded up $7.66 on Friday, hitting $371.78. 17,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.32 and its 200 day moving average is $347.43. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $200.35 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,180 shares of company stock worth $78,646,127 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

