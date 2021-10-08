Ark Reaches Market Cap of $247.61 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $247.61 million and $37.37 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000782 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,442,262 coins and its circulating supply is 132,321,365 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

