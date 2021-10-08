Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) & Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Head to Head Analysis

Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Global Group and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Global Group N/A -78.90% -5.37% Atlas Copco 15.85% 29.45% 13.97%

0.1% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrow Global Group and Atlas Copco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Global Group $215.08 million 3.43 -$119.19 million N/A N/A Atlas Copco $10.88 billion 6.94 $1.61 billion $1.32 46.95

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Global Group.

Volatility & Risk

Arrow Global Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arrow Global Group and Atlas Copco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Global Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atlas Copco 0 11 1 1 2.23

Atlas Copco has a consensus price target of $540.00, indicating a potential upside of 771.39%. Given Atlas Copco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than Arrow Global Group.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Arrow Global Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands. The company operates through Balance Sheet Business; Asset Management and Servicing Business; and Fund and Investment Management Business segments. It also manages g debt portfolios on behalf of external servicers and fund clients. The company sells its products under the Arrow Global, Capquest, Mars Capital, Drydensfairfax solicitors, Zenith, Europa Investimenti, Sagitta, Norfin, Whitestar, Vesting Finance, and Focum brand names. Arrow Global Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems. The Vacuum Technique segment deals with vacuum products, exhaust management systems, valves, and related equipment. The Industrial Technique segment offers industrial power tools and systems, assembly solutions, quality assurance products, and software and services. The Power Technique segment supplies air, power, and flow solutions through products such as mobile compressors, pumps, light towers, and generators along with a number of complementary products. The company was founded by Eduard Fränckel on February 21, 1873 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

