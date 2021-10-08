Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 593.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after buying an additional 246,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $153.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.47. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.95 and a one year high of $154.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

