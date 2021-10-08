ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 68,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 72.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

