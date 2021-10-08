Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $261,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Asana by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,448,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 938.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after buying an additional 1,102,376 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $33,607,009.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 138,512 shares worth $11,344,985. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $124.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion and a PE ratio of -60.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

