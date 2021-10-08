Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Brokerages expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post sales of $2.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.52 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

ABG stock traded up $8.05 on Thursday, reaching $204.11. 100,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $216.88.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

