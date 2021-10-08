Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Update

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 842,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,295.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AHT opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $77.90.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

