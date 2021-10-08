ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ (ASLN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,888,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,898,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 2,245,787 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,517,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $8,442,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,705,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

