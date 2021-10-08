Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will post sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Assurant also reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $992.64 million to $10.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%.

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.69. 200,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,048. Assurant has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

