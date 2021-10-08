Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,600 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 883,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Assurant stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a 12-month low of $118.58 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average is $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,604,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 24,936 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

