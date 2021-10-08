Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.23

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.98. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 319,680 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $49.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Astrotech by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Astrotech by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 567,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Astrotech by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.