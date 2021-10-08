Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.23

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.98. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 319,680 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $49.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Astrotech by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Astrotech by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 567,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Astrotech by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

