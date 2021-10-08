Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATH. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, raised their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

ATH stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Athene will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,432 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after acquiring an additional 217,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Athene by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,775,000 after acquiring an additional 114,326 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,706,000 after acquiring an additional 315,562 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

