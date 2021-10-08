Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 564,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATHA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athira Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.31 million and a PE ratio of -4.77.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 453.7% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 91,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 69.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 54,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

