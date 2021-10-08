Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $540.00.

ATLKY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,156. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.39.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

