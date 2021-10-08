Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.28. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlas by 75.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after buying an additional 1,145,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 670.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Atlas by 149.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,898 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlas by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.58 on Friday. Atlas has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

