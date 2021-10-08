Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

ATCO stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

