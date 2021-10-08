Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.90 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $429.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. Research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 118.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300,109 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,040 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,196,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

