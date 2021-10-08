Autonio (NIOX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $148,675.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and $148,675.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00062943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00143697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00093878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,192.70 or 0.99938792 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.69 or 0.06525829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

