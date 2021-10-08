Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Shares Down 0.1%

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.82 and last traded at $49.82. 4,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 4,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.