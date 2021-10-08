Axa S.A. Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.26% of ANSYS worth $78,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,856,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in ANSYS by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $348.71 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

