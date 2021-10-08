Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.28% of Kellogg worth $60,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 142.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 105,641 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 18.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

