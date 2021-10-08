Axa S.A. Buys 16,111 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $56,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $6,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMED. Benchmark cut their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $145.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.80. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.33 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

