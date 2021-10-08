Axa S.A. Has $74.65 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,469 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $74,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $73.61 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

