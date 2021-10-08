Axa S.A. Raises Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,147,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $65,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $57,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $308,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,256,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

