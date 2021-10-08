Axa S.A. Sells 3,141 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $97,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.59 and a 12-month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

