Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires 41,735 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,815,155 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,697 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 45.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 665,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,246,164. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. Analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0111 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

