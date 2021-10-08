Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 843,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $42,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 771,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,178,137. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

