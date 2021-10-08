Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.16% of Exponent worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 385.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth $7,197,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,219. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.94. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

