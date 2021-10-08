Axiom Investors LLC DE Makes New $58.35 Million Investment in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.35% of Zai Lab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,167 shares of company stock valued at $34,086,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,009. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.40. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

