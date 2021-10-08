Axiom Investors LLC DE Makes New $8.06 Million Investment in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.33% of Heska at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSKA traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.80. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.68 and its 200 day moving average is $223.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,398.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

