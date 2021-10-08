Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 24,120 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,120 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,903,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,574,000 after purchasing an additional 770,360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 365,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,266 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. 5,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,509. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

