Axiom Investors LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,125 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 370,331 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for approximately 1.9% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.08% of SEA worth $118,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SEA by 60,382.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,985 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.80. The company had a trading volume of 59,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,464. Sea Limited has a one year low of $155.10 and a one year high of $359.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a PE ratio of -92.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.97.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

