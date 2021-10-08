Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 36,073 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 804,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,073 shares during the quarter. Trex makes up 1.3% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Trex were worth $82,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Trex by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after buying an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Trex by 30.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,831,000 after acquiring an additional 287,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Trex by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 229,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 189,542 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,864. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $114.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

